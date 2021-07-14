Etsy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.39. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

