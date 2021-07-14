Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 105,000 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 105,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $847,350.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 242,300 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $2,064,396.00.

NYSE ETON traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,113. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

