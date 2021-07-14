Ethverse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,418.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $123,235.93 and approximately $59,418.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00229528 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001315 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.00881257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,468,448 coins and its circulating supply is 8,378,274 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.