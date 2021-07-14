Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

WTRG stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after acquiring an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

