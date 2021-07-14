Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 185,744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.