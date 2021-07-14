Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12.

NYSE:ENPH opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $229.04.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.