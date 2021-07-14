Eric Branderiz Sells 18,908 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12.
NYSE:ENPH opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $229.04.
About Enphase Energy
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.