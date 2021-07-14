Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,231. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

