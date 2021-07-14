Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $79.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.