Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Resorts International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of MGM opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

