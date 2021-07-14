Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

