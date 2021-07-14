Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 111,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

