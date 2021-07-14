Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 3.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $830.11. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $772.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

