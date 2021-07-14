EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EQBBF stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

