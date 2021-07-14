EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Price Up 3.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.21. Approximately 12,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

