EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS EPRSQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

