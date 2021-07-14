EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS EPRSQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
