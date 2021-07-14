EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41,315 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after purchasing an additional 421,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

ALL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,924. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,111 shares of company stock valued at $33,848,532. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

