EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,845 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.88. 47,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,665. The stock has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

