EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31,357 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,275.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.13.

UNH stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.16. 54,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

