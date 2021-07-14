EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 268,227 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 690.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,207. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

