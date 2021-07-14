EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 13,284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.77. The company had a trading volume of 248,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $286.63 and a twelve month high of $402.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

