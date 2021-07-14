EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,231.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00114433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00153308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,475.03 or 1.00074433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.59 or 0.00932469 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.