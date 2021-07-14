Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 315,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,928. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $7,669,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

