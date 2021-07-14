Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells $1,168,976.52 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $1,168,976.52.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77.

Envista stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Envista during the second quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Envista by 88.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

