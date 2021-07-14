Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

