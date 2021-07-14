EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Update

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EnSync stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

