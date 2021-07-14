EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Update

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EnSync stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
EnSync Company Profile
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.