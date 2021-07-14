EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. EnerSys makes up about 1.2% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of EnerSys worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $96.32. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,738. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.19.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

