Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 2,664,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,319. The company has a market capitalization of $708.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

