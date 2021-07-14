Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 3.2%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.67. 16,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,900,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The stock has a market cap of $844.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

