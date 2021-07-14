Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $326.09 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,669,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,092,000. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.