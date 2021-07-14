Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 1,059,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,305. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

