EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EME traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $122.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,362. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

