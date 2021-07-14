Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 10,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

THQQF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.77.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.