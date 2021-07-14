Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 235,374 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 235,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,819,780.52.

NYSE STKS opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

