Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.