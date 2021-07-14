eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $99.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.96. 216,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,308. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

