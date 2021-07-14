Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,690.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Shares of EGTYF remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.