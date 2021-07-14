Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,816 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $128.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

