Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 26,819 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

TRMB opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

