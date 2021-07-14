Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

