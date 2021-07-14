Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 16,835 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,774,179. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

