Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.41.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.