Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

