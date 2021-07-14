Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.19 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. 74,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

