Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 256,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

