Edgar A. Green III Sells 5,776 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Edgar A. Green III sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,290,762.72.

HII opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

