EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511,955 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,593,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

