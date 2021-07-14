Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,956,975 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NYSE:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,956,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950,220.00, for a total transaction of $1,859,556,784,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OXLC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

