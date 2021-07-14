Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $518.39

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 518.39 ($6.77) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 532.50 ($6.96), with a volume of 79,680 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 518.39. The stock has a market cap of £138.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,331.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

