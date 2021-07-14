DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DURECT by 11,306.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DURECT by 9.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DURECT by 152.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

