Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth $2,309,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.